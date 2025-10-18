CA, political parties sign historic July National Charter

Chief Adviser and Chairman of National Consensus Commission Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, members of the commission and leaders of different political parties signed the July National Charter at South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban here this afternoon. BSS

Presided over by the chief adviser with participation of leaders of 25 political parties, the ceremony began at 4.25pm through a ceremonial parade. Then, the national anthem was sung in chorus.

Commission Members Justice Md. Emdadul Haque, Safar Raj Hossain, Dr. Iftekharuzzaman, Dr. Badiul Alam Majumdar, and Dr. Md. Ayub Mia were present at the ceremony conducted by Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant Monir Haidar.

At 5:05 pm, two representatives from each political party, along with the Commission’s Vice-Chairman and members, signed the charter.

Then, at 5:07 pm, the Chief Adviser signed the charter. After signing, they raised and displayed the document.

Advisers of the interim government, representatives of various political parties, senior officers of the armed forces, senior journalists, lawyers, teachers from different educational institutions, as well as distinguished guests from home and abroad were present.

At the beginning of the event, Commission’s Vice-Chairman Professor Dr. Ali Riaz delivered the welcome address.

After the signing of the charter, the Chief Adviser gave his address.

The event concluded with the screening of a short documentary on enforced disappearances, killings and Shapla Massacre taken place during the last 16 years of fascist rule.

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and National Standing Committee Member Salahuddin Ahmed, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Nayeb-e-Ameer Dr. Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher and Secretary General Mia Golam Parwar, Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna and General Secretary Shahidullah Kaiser, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Secretary General Dr. Redwan Ahmed and Presidium Member Dr. Neamul Bashir, Khilafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Abdul Basit Azad and Secretary General Dr. Ahmad Abdul Kader, Rashtra Sanskar Andolon Chief Coordinator Hasnat Kayum and Media Coordinator Syed Hasibuddin Hossain, Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) Chairman Mohammad Mujibur Rahman Bhuiyan Monju and General Secretary Barrister Asaduzzaman Fuad, National Democratic Movement (NDM) Chairman Bobby Hajjaj and Secretary General Mominul Amin, Bangladesh Khilafat Majlis Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer Maulana Yusuf Ashraf and Secretary General Maulana Jalaluddin Ahmed, Gonosonghoti Andolon Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki and Executive Coordinator Abul Hasan Rubel, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD) General Secretary Shahid Uddin Mahmud Swapan and Senior Vice President Tania Rob, Gono Odhikar Parishad (GOP) President Nurul Haque Nur and General Secretary Md. Rashed Khan, Revolutionary Workers Party General Secretary Saiful Haque and Political Council Member Bahnisikha Jamali, Jatiyatabadi Samamona Jote Coordinator and NPP Chairman Dr. Fariduzzaman Farhad and Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (JAGPA) President Freedom Fighter Khandaker Lutfur Rahman, 12-Party Alliance Head and Jatiya Party Chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider and Alliance Spokesperson and Bangladesh LDP Chairman Shahadat Hossain Selim, Islami Andolon Bangladesh Presidium Member Professor Ashraf Ali Akon and Senior Joint Secretary General Maulana Gazi Ataur Rahman, Gano Forum Acting President and Freedom Fighter Senior Advocate Subrata Chowdhury and General Secretary Dr. Md. Mizanur Rahman, Zaker Party Vice Chairman Shahidul Islam Bhuiya and Joint General Secretary Jahirul Hasan Sheikh, Jatiya Ganofront Coordinator Aminul Haque Tipu Biswas, and Central Committee Member Manjurul Arefin Litu Biswas, Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party Senior Nayeb-e-Ameer Maulana Abdul Majed Athari and Secretary General Maulana Musa Bin Izhar, Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Dr. Mostafizur Rahman Iran and Acting Secretary General Khandaker Mirajul Islam, Bhasani Janashakti Party Chairman Freedom Fighter Sheikh Rafiqul Islam (Bablu) and Secretary General Dr. Mohammad Abu Yusuf (Selim), Jamiate Ulama-e-Islam Bangladesh Vice President Maulana Abdur Rab Yusufy, and Secretary General Maulana Manjurul Islam Afendi, Islami Oikya Jote Chairman Maulana Abdul Kader and Secretary General Mufti Sakhawat Hossain Raji, Amjanatar Dal President Colonel Miah Moshiuzzaman (Retd) and General Secretary Md. Tariq Rahman were present.

Besides, on behalf of the martyr’s family, Mir Mostafizur Rahman, father of Shaheed Mir Mahfuzur Rahman Mugdho, and Shamsi Ara Begum, mother of Shaheed Tahir Zaman Priyo, were also present.

The 40-page dossier outlines the political history of Bangladesh, covering the British colonial period, the historic Language Movement of 1952, the education movements of 1962, the autonomy movement of 1966, and the mass uprising of 1969.

It also recalls the 1970 general elections, the Liberation War of 1971, and the establishment of a one-party state through constitutional amendments in 1975.

The charter noted that “following various political developments, the country returned to democracy through the parliamentary elections of 1979, initiated by the reintroduction of a multi-party system in 1978. However, that democratic path was short-lived.”

It further highlights that between 2009 and 2024, state institutions were dominated by autocratic practices favoring certain individuals, families, and groups.

The charter criticized the three consecutive controversial elections of 2014, 2018, and 2024, saying they undermined the electoral system, politicized the judiciary, law enforcement and public administration and facilitated corruption.

The charter also reflects on the persistent democratic movements of the last 16 years, including road safety movement in 2018, anti-quota movement, and student-led anti-discrimination movement and culminating in the broad-based mass uprising against fascism in July 2024.

Finally, the charter contains a seven-point commitment, urging political party representatives to sign it and uphold the will of the people expressed in the July 2024 uprising, grounded in democratic principles and national consensus.