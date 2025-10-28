মঙ্গলবার, ২৮শে অক্টোবর, ২০২৫ খ্রিস্টাব্দ, ১২ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ, ৫ই জমাদিউল আউয়াল, ১৪৪৭ হিজরি
English News

Consensus Commission submits recommendations to govt for implementing July chatter

কর্তৃক Enayet Akram
অক্টোবর ২৮, ২০২৫ ২:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ

The National Consensus Commission today submitted recommendations outlining the process for implementing the July National Charter to the interim government. BSS

Commission members led by its Vice Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz handed over the recommendations to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here this noon, said CA’s press wing.

Following handover of the recommendations, Professor Ali Riaz will address a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here around 2:00 pm.

 




