Consensus Commission submits recommendations to govt for implementing July chatter

The National Consensus Commission today submitted recommendations outlining the process for implementing the July National Charter to the interim government. BSS

Commission members led by its Vice Chairman Professor Dr Ali Riaz handed over the recommendations to Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here this noon, said CA’s press wing.

Following handover of the recommendations, Professor Ali Riaz will address a press briefing at the Foreign Service Academy here around 2:00 pm.