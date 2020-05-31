SSC results announced, average pass 82.87 pc

Desk Report, 31 June:

The results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations-2020 under 11 education boards were

published today with 82.87 percent pass.

A total of 1,690,523 students out of 2,040,028 have become successful in

the SSC and equivalent examinations this year,” Education Minister Dr Dipu

Moni told a virtual briefing on SSC result at her ministry here.

Last year, a total of 21, 27,815 students appeared in the SSC and

equivalent examinations under the 10 education boards, she added. Of them,

17, 49,165 students passed the examination with 82.20 percent success rate. BSS